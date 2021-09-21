Tyler Posey, Dylan O’Brien Teen Wolf Audition Story

He continued, “I immediately was like, ‘What’s this kid’s deal?’ Because as an actor, I grew up in a small town, but skateboarding was the biggest thing in that town — I love to skateboard, I love punk rock — and I didn’t really fit in with other actors, so this was the first time I saw another actor who seemed like a normal kid like me. And then I found out that he was — he grew up in a surf town and skated with his friends and played in a band, and we fell in love that day.”



BuzzFeed

In case you were wondering, Tyler grew up in Santa Monica. Dylan’s hometown was Springfield Township, N.J. before he moved to Hermosa Beach, Calif. at age 12.