Tyler Perry confirms that the "Payne House,quot; revival is coming to BET

%MINIFYHTMLde57577e52ea5129bcbca34566089d3f11% %MINIFYHTMLde57577e52ea5129bcbca34566089d3f12%

Tyler Perry has shown us that he is definitely a busy man while continuing to create and produce multiple Shows and movies. Now he has added even more to his plate, including a revival of one of his classic shows.

According to Deadline, Tyler Perry confirmed the revival of his "House of Payne,quot; program. However, this time the program will return in BET. The program was run on TBS from 2007 to 2012. However, repeat episodes have been aired on BET.

%MINIFYHTMLde57577e52ea5129bcbca34566089d3f13% %MINIFYHTMLde57577e52ea5129bcbca34566089d3f14%

LaVan Davis, Cassi Davis Patton, Lance Gross, Demetria McKinney, China Anne McClain, Larramie "Doc,quot; Shaw, Keshia Knight Pulliam and Allen Payne are ready to return, and the program is scheduled to return at BET this summer.

%MINIFYHTMLde57577e52ea5129bcbca34566089d3f15% %MINIFYHTMLde57577e52ea5129bcbca34566089d3f16%

Lance Gross shared a photo of the table read on social media on Wednesday and said: "Today's work, work, work."

In 2017, the Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN) ordered the spin-off series "The Paynes,quot;, with the original characters of the program repeating their roles, as they also presented new characters.

The rebirth of "Casa de Payne,quot; will begin five years later and will show "retired fire chief Curtis Payne (LaVan Davis) and his lovely wife Ella (Cassi Davis Patton) as they continue to navigate life's problems with their peculiar modernity,quot; . family day ".

Also in the BET, Tyler Perry will present a new show called "The assisted life of Tyler Perry,quot;, which will star David and Tamela Mann.

Tyler Perry currently has his programs "The Oval,quot; and "Sistas,quot; broadcast on BET.

Roommates, what do you think?

Source: https://deadline.com/2020/02/tyler-perry-house-of-payne-revival-bet-greenlights-assisted-living-comedy-series-1202850310/

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94