Tyler Hobbs wrote software that generates art worth millions By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Fidenza: Tyler Hobbs wrote software that generates art worth millions

Computer scientist turned generative artist Tyler Hobbs writes code artistically, which then creates visual art that has sold for millions.

Along with 998 siblings, Fidenza #313 was minted for 0.17 ETH on June 11th, after which it was immediately sold for 0.58 ETH. Just over 10 weeks later, the NFT nicknamed Tulip sold for 1,000 ETH on Opensea $3.3 million at the time.

Fidenza #313

Fidenza

Various punks. Source: NFTX.org

Struggling artist

Clarion, a work from 2017. (Source: tylerxhobbs.com)
LOXODOGRAPHY, a work from 2019, which shows clear hints of what is to come. (Source: tylerxhobbs.com)

Artblocks

A high bar

