Tyler Baltierra Cradles Baby Daughter While Shirtless – Hollywood Life

‘Teen Mom OG’ star, Tyler Baltierra, is embracing life with three little girls at home, and he shared the sweetest photo of himself cuddling his newborn daughter.

Just four days after welcoming a new baby girl, Tyler Baltierra took to Instagram to share an adorable photo of himself with the newborn. In the pic, Tyler is shirtless, with the baby — whose name has not been revealed yet — resting on his chest. The little one is cuddled up in a blanket, with Tyler’s arm protectively holding her in place.

“There is no better feeling in the world than hearing your baby’s little breathing sync with yours as both of your heartbeats do the same through the warmth of your skin as it touches theirs,” the Teen Mom OG star captioned the pic. “I’m head over heels in love!” He also included several emojis, as well as the hashtags “Daddy’s Girl” and “Girl Dad.”

Catelynn and Tyler have been publicly referring to their newborn as “Baby R” for now. She joins the proud parents and their other two daughters — Novalee Reign, 6, and Vaeda Luma, 2, — in the Baltierra home. Catelynn and Tyler also had a daughter, Carly, who they gave up for adoption during their time on 16 & Pregnant. She is now 12 years old, and the couple’s open adoption plan allows them to see her once in a while.

After 16 & Pregnant, Tyler and Catelynn were cast on the original Teen Mom series, which aired from 2009 until 2012. After a few years’ hiatus, the show returned in 2015, and has been on as the rebranded Teen Mom OG ever since. Fans have seen the ups and downs of Catelynn and Tyler’s relationship on the show, which has gotten them to the point they’re at today.

The reality stars are middle school sweethearts, who had Carly in 2009, followed by Nova in Jan. 2015. Later that year, they tied the knot, with some of their fellow Teen Mom stars in attendance. After a miscarriage in 2018, Vaeda was born in 2019. Before welcoming Baby R, Catelynn had another miscarriage at the end of 2020, as well.