Tyga’s Ex-Girlfriend Files Police Report Against Him After She Alleges He Assaulted Her

Roommates, it looks like Tyga is under fire for allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend model Camaryn Swanson. According to TMZ, the former couple got into it after Camaryn allegedly showed up at his home screaming around 3 am. A source very close to Tyga claims when Camaryn came over after he told her not to, she was in front of the door screaming. Reports claim that Tyga and other family members in his home felt Camaryn appeared to be under the influence. However, he still allowed her inside his home, where the screaming continued.

Things seemed to escalate once she was inside, and reports also claim that Tyga allegedly put his hands on her during an argument. Following the argument, Camaryn’s mother came to pick her up, and allegedly that’s when the called cops were called to report the alleged incident, according to law enforcement sources. When officers arrived at the scene, they filed a report for felony domestic violence and allegedly found visible marks on Camaryn. Currently, Tyga has not been arrested for the alleged incident, but authorities did go to his Monday morning. However, he refused to speak with them.

Tmz reports say that Tyga will allegedly speak with LAPD tomorrow morning to share his recollection of the events. Camaryn doesn’t seem to want to keep quiet about the incident. Shortly after the news broke, she shared photos and videos on Instagram of bruises that she claims came from the rapper. “@TMZ_TV, I’ve been emotionally, mentally, and physically abused, and I’m not hiding it anymore,” she captioned her photo. In addition she also shared an alleged text message between her and the “Taste” rapper.

Roomies, we will keep y’all updated as more information becomes available.

