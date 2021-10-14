Tyga’s Ex-Girlfriend Explains Why She Went Public With Her Abuse Allegations Against Him

In the last few days, Tyga has been facing a firestorm after his ex-girlfriend Camaryn Swanson shared a history of domestic violence between them. Despite revealing graphic details, Camaryn told Instagram followers her “intentions were never to go public with this.”

In a lengthy Instagram Story post, the model explained that she was attempting to correct a false narrative.

“Unfortunately “someone” released a false narrative to TMZ painting me out to be somebody that I’m not, accusing me of things that did not happen and that I did not do,” she wrote.

As previously covered, Camryn shared a short clip to Instagram that shows a black eye injury. It’s unclear when the incident occurred. However, she described feeling “so embarrassed and ashamed” in the video’s caption. She ended the caption with a note about standing up for yourself.

She also shared another post and tagged TMZ in a photo of her deeply bruised black eye.

“@TMZ_TV, I’ve been emotionally, mentally, and physically abused, and I’m not hiding it anymore,” Camryn captioned her photo.

In response to the news, Tyga turned himself over to authorities. He did not make any social media reference to the allegations, as of Wednesday evening. The “Taste” rapper was arrested and booked on a felony domestic violence charge. He was reportedly later released on a $50,000 bond.

As for Camryn, she clarified in Wednesday’s update that her post involved taking matters into her “own hands.” She alleges that TMZ released “fake news” with their reporting causing her to tell her side of the story.

“Looking back now, I’m proud of myself for making a statement and standing up for myself,” Camryn wrote. “I’m glad to raise awareness to women who may be going through this and hopefully motivate others to stand up for themselves.”

She continued on a separate post thanking “everyone” for their warmth and tenderness.

“The outstanding amount of love and support that I’ve received from so many of you has helped me so much,” she wrote. “I see you guys and I thank you guys.”

This story involving Tyga is still developing.

