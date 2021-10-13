Tyga Booked For Domestic Violence After Ex Shares Photos

“I’ve been emotionally, mentally and physically abused and I’m not hiding it anymore.”
The alleged incident occurred in the early hours of Monday morning when Camaryn visited Tyga at his home.
While it’s unclear exactly what happened during Camaryn’s visit, she later took to Instagram to share several photos of abuse she allegedly suffered at Tyga’s hands.
“I’ve been emotionally, mentally and physically abused and I’m not hiding it anymore,” Camaryn wrote along with a photo where she has a visible black eye.
She continued, “I’m so embarrassed and ashamed it had to get to this but I have to stand up for myself.”
Camaryn also reportedly shared screenshots of a text conversation with Tyga, adding that when she “tried to leave, he physically assaulted and refused to let me leave for hours.”
On Tuesday morning, Tyga was booked by the Los Angeles Police Department in connection to the incident but was later released after posting $50,000.
“Hollywood Div booked Michael Stevenson for felony domestic violence (273.5 A PC). The incident occurred on 10/12/21 in Hollywood,” the LAPD’s public information account tweeted in regards to the incident.
Tyga has not yet spoken out about the accusations but his court date is set for Feb. 8.
If you or someone you know is being abused, call the National Domestic Violence hotline at 1-800-799-7233. You can find more resources, information, and support here.
