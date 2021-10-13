Tyga Arrested For Felony Domestic Violence & Released On $50K Bond  (Update)

Earlier it was reported that Tyga surrendered to authorities after his ex-girlfriend Camaryn Swanson accused him of physically abusing her. After turning himself in, he was officially arrested and released on bond.

According to the Associated Press, authorities revealed that he was booked on felony domestic violence, and records show he was later released after posting a $50,000 bond. As previously reported, Camryn took to social media and shared images about the alleged abuse.

She previously stated on her Instagram account, @TMZ_TV, I’ve been emotionally, mentally, and physically abused, and I’m not hiding it anymore.” It was reported that the two had gotten into an argument after she showed up at his home screaming. Reports claim Tyga let her inside of the home although he and family members felt like she was under the influence.

The reports continued to claim that things escalated once Camaryn was inside of the home, and it was alleged that Tyga put his hands on her. A police report was filed after authorities found visible marks on Camaryn and on Tuesday, Tyga surrendered to authorities.

At the moment, Tyga has not spoken out about the incident himself.

Social media users have been weighing in on the situation. One of those people being Soulja Boy who trolled Tyga about the incident. However, fans quickly reminded Soulja that he was also accused of abusing his ex-girlfriend Nia Riley, where she claimed that he caused her to have a miscarriage.

We’ll continue to keep you updated as this story develops.

