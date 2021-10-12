Tyga Arrested For Felony Domestic Violence After GF Fight Accusations – Hollywood Life

The rapper turned himself in to the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday October 12, while facing a domestic violence charge.

Tyga was arrested on Tuesday morning on October 12, after he turned himself over to the Los Angeles Police Department voluntarily, after his girlfriend Camaryn Swanson accused the 31-year-old rapper of domestic abuse, via TMZ. The musician was later released after posting a $50,000 bail.

Camaryn took to her Instagram Stories on Monday and showed a photo of herself with a black eye and opened up about her experiences.”I’ve been emotionally, mentally, and physically abused and I’m not hiding it anymore,” she wrote in one post. In another photo, she shared a screenshot of an alleged text message exchange where she asked for a car to be called for her. “I can’t believe this is how it has to end. Honestly I’m so heart broken and didn’t think you were capable to ever do this to me,” the last text in the exchange said. “I didn’t show up screaming or uninvited. When I tried to leave, he physically assaulted me and refused to let me leave for hours,” she wrote in the post with the text exchange.