TXT Fight Or Escape Interview

Since the concept of the album is “fight or escape,” we also asked: “Since you have a song called ‘Can’t We Just Leave the Monster Alive,’ if there were a monster in front of you right now, would you fight or escape?” Beomgyu immediately answered, “I would escape, why would you fight?”

Yeonjun: “You have to fight!”

Heuning Kai: “Of course you have to escape!”

Soobin: “You need to fight, everyone. You have to try!”

Taehyun: “But the monster is six meters tall and weighs one ton.”

Beomgyu: “The ground shakes every time it walks.”

Heuning Kai: “Think of the monster as a dragon as big as the HYBE [the group’s label] building. Are you going to fight it??”

Taehyun: “Yeah, it rips people.”