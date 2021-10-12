Two-year yields hit more than 18-month high with inflation data on deck

NEW YORK — Yields on the U.S. two-year

Treasury note jumped to their highest level in more than 18

months on Tuesday, on concerns rising inflation may force the

U.S. Federal Reserve to take action earlier than currently

anticipated with a key report on consumer prices on Wednesday

in focus.

The yield on the 2-year was up 3.2 basis

points to 0.350% after reaching as high as 0.36%, its highest

level since March 25, 2020.

Brent crude prices have climbed for more than

five straight weeks, hitting a two-year high of $84.60 on

Monday, as increasing demand and clogs in the supply chain

have also contributed to rising prices in other commodities.

Investors will closely monitor Wednesday’s consumer price

index (CPI) data for September, with expectations calling for

a monthly rise of 0.3%.

A $58 billion Treasury auction of three-year notes

was generally regarded as soft by analysts, while

an auction of $38 billion in 10-year notes was seen as well

received.

Atlanta Fed Bank President Raphael Bostic said on Tuesday

that U.S. inflation is above the Federal Reserve’s 2%

inflation target and policymakers need to watch carefully to

ensure that pandemic-induced pressures do not cause long-term

inflation expectations to become unanchored, while Fed Vice

Chair Richard Clarida said the central bank has all but met

its employment goal to move ahead with trimming its bond

buying program.

While shorter-term yields climbed, yields on longer-dated

Treasuries dipped and served to flatten the curve.

“The big move in Treasuries today has been the flattening

and it is just a little bit of nervousness about where that

CPI number is going to come in tomorrow,” said Don

Ellenberger, senior portfolio manager at Federated Hermes.

“If it comes in high then maybe the Fed is going to have

to do what Bostic has been saying, they are going to have to

hike rates a little bit faster, a little bit sooner than the

market anticipates.”

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve

measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury

notes, seen as an indicator of economic

expectations, was at 123.0 basis points after hitting a

3-1/2-month high of 129.7 on Friday.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was down

2.1 basis points to 1.584%.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was

down 5.2 basis points to 2.108%.

October 12 Tuesday 2:44PM New York / 1844 GMT

Price

US T BONDS DEC1 158-17/32 1-2/32

10YR TNotes DEC1 131-28/256 0-68/256

Price Current Net

Yield % Change

(bps)

Three-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.000

Six-month bills 0.055 0.0558 -0.005

Two-year note 99-206/256 0.3499 0.032

Three-year note 99-78/256 0.6154 0.035

Five-year note 99-8/256 1.0759 0.028

Seven-year note 99-16/256 1.3917 0.005

10-year note 96-248/256 1.5838 -0.021

30-year bond 97-160/256 2.1076 -0.052

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net

Change

(bps)

U.S. 2-year dollar swap 12.00 1.00

spread

U.S. 3-year dollar swap 15.25 1.00

spread

U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.00 -0.50

spread

U.S. 10-year dollar swap 1.75 -0.25

spread

U.S. 30-year dollar swap -23.75 1.25

spread

(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; editing by Jonathan Oatis

and Nick Zieminski)

Comments

