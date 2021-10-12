Two-year yields hit more than 18-month high with inflation data on deck

Article content
NEW YORK — Yields on the U.S. two-year
Treasury note jumped to their highest level in more than 18
months on Tuesday, on concerns rising inflation may force the
U.S. Federal Reserve to take action earlier than currently
anticipated with a key report on consumer prices on Wednesday
in focus.
The yield on the 2-year was up 3.2 basis
points to 0.350% after reaching as high as 0.36%, its highest
level since March 25, 2020.
Brent crude prices have climbed for more than
five straight weeks, hitting a two-year high of $84.60 on
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
Monday, as increasing demand and clogs in the supply chain
have also contributed to rising prices in other commodities.
Investors will closely monitor Wednesday’s consumer price
index (CPI) data for September, with expectations calling for
a monthly rise of 0.3%.
A $58 billion Treasury auction of three-year notes
was generally regarded as soft by analysts, while
an auction of $38 billion in 10-year notes was seen as well
received.
Atlanta Fed Bank President Raphael Bostic said on Tuesday
that U.S. inflation is above the Federal Reserve’s 2%
inflation target and policymakers need to watch carefully to
ensure that pandemic-induced pressures do not cause long-term
inflation expectations to become unanchored, while Fed Vice
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
Chair Richard Clarida said the central bank has all but met
its employment goal to move ahead with trimming its bond
buying program.
While shorter-term yields climbed, yields on longer-dated
Treasuries dipped and served to flatten the curve.
“The big move in Treasuries today has been the flattening
and it is just a little bit of nervousness about where that
CPI number is going to come in tomorrow,” said Don
Ellenberger, senior portfolio manager at Federated Hermes.
“If it comes in high then maybe the Fed is going to have
to do what Bostic has been saying, they are going to have to
hike rates a little bit faster, a little bit sooner than the
market anticipates.”
A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve
measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
notes, seen as an indicator of economic
expectations, was at 123.0 basis points after hitting a
3-1/2-month high of 129.7 on Friday.
The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was down
2.1 basis points to 1.584%.
The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was
down 5.2 basis points to 2.108%.
October 12 Tuesday 2:44PM New York / 1844 GMT
Price
US T BONDS DEC1 158-17/32 1-2/32
10YR TNotes DEC1 131-28/256 0-68/256
Price Current Net
Yield % Change
(bps)
Three-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.000
Six-month bills 0.055 0.0558 -0.005
Two-year note 99-206/256 0.3499 0.032
Three-year note 99-78/256 0.6154 0.035
Five-year note 99-8/256 1.0759 0.028
Seven-year note 99-16/256 1.3917 0.005
10-year note 96-248/256 1.5838 -0.021
30-year bond 97-160/256 2.1076 -0.052
DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS
Last (bps) Net
Change
(bps)
U.S. 2-year dollar swap 12.00 1.00
spread
U.S. 3-year dollar swap 15.25 1.00
spread
U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.00 -0.50
spread
U.S. 10-year dollar swap 1.75 -0.25
spread
U.S. 30-year dollar swap -23.75 1.25
spread
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; editing by Jonathan Oatis
and Nick Zieminski)
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.