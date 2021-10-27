Two-year JGB yield hits 8-month high on tepid auction, surging U.S. yields

Article content TOKYO — Short-dated Japanese government bond yields rose on Wednesday, amid pressure from rising U.S. Treasury yields and a relatively weak result at a two-year note auction, while long-term yields were supported by caution about increased government borrowing as Japan votes in lower house elections this weekend. The two-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to an eight-month high of minus 0.105%, pressured by a surge in equivalent Treasury yields to 0.501% in Asia on Wednesday, a level not seen since March of last year.

Article content The result of a sale of about 3 trillion yen ($26.3 billion) in two-year notes “was on the weak side, but within the bounds of market expectations,” said a market participant at the domestic securities firm. “Investors probably want to avoid them amid concerns about rising U.S. yields.” The 10-year JGB yield earlier touched 0.105% but fell back to be flat at 0.100%, hovering at levels last seen in April. Benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.11 point to 151.24, with a trading volume of 28,136 lots. New Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has pledged heavy spending for the economy, but faces a crucial test on Sunday as he leads the ruling Liberal Democratic Party into lower house elections. A poor showing could number his days in the top job, with upper house elecions also looming next year.