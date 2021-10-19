Two top executives exit SoftBank-backed ride sharing firm Ola ahead of IPO By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A policeman drinks tea in front of Ola’s office in Mumbai, India October 29, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

BENGALURU (Reuters) – SoftBank-backed Indian ride-hailing firm Ola’s Chief Financial Officer Swayam Saurabh and Chief Operating Officer Gaurav Porwal are leaving the company, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

The departures come at a time when there have been reports on Ola’s plans to raise up to $1 billion through an initial public offering in the next few months.

The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR