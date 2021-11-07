Two elite New York universities evacuate buildings after bomb threats By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Students walk across the campus of Columbia University in New York, October 5, 2009. REUTERS/Mike Segar



By Brendan O’Brien

(Reuters) – Two elite Ivy League universities in New York state evacuated parts of their campuses on Sunday after receiving threats that bombs were placed inside several buildings.

In a series of tweets, Cornell University in Ithaca told students, staff and visitors to immediately leave the law school, Goldwin Smith, Upson Hall and Kennedy Hall and to avoid central campus after local police received a call about bombs being put in those buildings.

“Please do not call the Cornell Police unless you have an emergency,” the private school of 21,000 students said.

Columbia University in New York City, which has 31,000 students, also evacuated three buildings after it received bomb threats, the Columbia Spectator student newspaper reported.

“The University advises that people stay away from those buildings until further notice,” the newspaper said in a tweet, relaying an alert sent out from the school.

On Friday, Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut, also an Ivy League school, received bomb threats that were later found not to be credible.