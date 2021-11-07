Two elite New York universities evacuate buildings after bomb threats By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Students walk across the campus of Columbia University in New York, October 5, 2009. REUTERS/Mike Segar

By Brendan O’Brien

(Reuters) – Two elite Ivy League universities in New York state evacuated parts of their campuses on Sunday after receiving threats that bombs were placed inside several buildings.

In a series of tweets, Cornell University in Ithaca told students, staff and visitors to immediately leave the law school, Goldwin Smith, Upson Hall and Kennedy Hall and to avoid central campus after local police received a call about bombs being put in those buildings.

“Please do not call the Cornell Police unless you have an emergency,” the private school of 21,000 students said.

Columbia University in New York City, which has 31,000 students, also evacuated three buildings after it received bomb threats, the Columbia Spectator student newspaper reported.

“The University advises that people stay away from those buildings until further notice,” the newspaper said in a tweet, relaying an alert sent out from the school.

On Friday, Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut, also an Ivy League school, received bomb threats that were later found not to be credible.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR