Two Canadian Brands Join Forces to Present “Active Visionaries”

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Superbolt™ Performance Tea has teamed up with Vancouver Running Co., a world-class group of everyday athletes, to profile local wellness heroes and promote staying active as we gear into Fall/Winter. They have created a limited-edition collaborative shirt designed with their shared values and pursuit of excellence in mind. Inspired by the outdoors of their beautiful backyard in Vancouver, Canada, both brands strive for peak performance and are committed to community building through the power of movement.

“Superbolt is about creating healthy rituals that support you in reaching your maximum potential, naturally — a philosophy we share with Van Running Co.,” explains Superbolt founder, Elliott Graham. “Our performance tea blends the natural benefits of traditional tea with remedial herbs to deliver naturally sustainable energy and mental focus, so you can accomplish more. Whether you’re doing a short daily jog or a marathon, you are fueled in the cleanest way.”

Building an authentic community is integral to both brands, who seek to bring together those who share a true passion for wellness and athletics. This collaboration celebrates a holistic approach to reaching individual potential, profiling inspiring everyday athletes as part of the campaign. “Each and every step gets you closer to the finish line, but it all starts with a daily routine, a ritual, a lifestyle,” explains Graham.

Rob Smith, Co-Owner of Vancouver Run Co. expands on this impactful collaboration. “Taking my vision for running and community and translating that into running experiences and product curation that truly build and support our community, that’s what being an Active Visionary means to me. Our collaboration with Superbolt is the coming together of two like-minded brands that align on that same spirit; strong communities, superior products, and a true vision for the future of our respective spaces.”

The Active Visionaries t-shirt retails for $60 CAD and will be available exclusively online at www.superbolt-tea.com and www.vanrunco.com , launching Thursday, October 14 th at 12:00 PM PST.

About Superbolt

Superbolt™ is a proprietary blend performance tea that offers the cleanest form of energy available. The customized infusion of superfoods, adaptogens and a core group of teas deliver gradual energy to support mental clarity and agility. Driven by sports health and desire for performance, Superbolt is passionate about creating a community inspired by the power of movement. For more information, please visit www.superbolt-tea.com .

About Vancouver Running Co.

Vancouver Running Company is Vancouver’s Premier Run Speciality store, born out of a desire to celebrate the beautiful urban and natural environment we all love to run in. Founders Rob and Becky Smith wanted a running company that placed as much importance on post run beers as it did on training hard for personal bests. A brand with style and simplicity, built on friendships and the stories created together in the community. Discover more at www.vanrunco.com

