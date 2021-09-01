Twitter working on Bitcoin tipping feature to reward content creators By BTC Peers

© Reuters. Twitter working on Bitcoin tipping feature to reward content creators



Twitter (NYSE:) is reportedly working on a tipping feature that would allow users to reward content creators with Bitcoin.

According to MacRumors, Twitter’s latest iOS beta version contains code that could see Bitcoin become part of its “Tip Jar.” Back in May, the social media giant introduced the Tip Jar feature as a way for users to reward content creators.

Although the service is currently undergoing tests by a few beta users, Twitter did not state when it will officially launch the upgrade for public use.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey had previously hinted that Bitcoin will play a huge role in the firm’s future, according to BTC PEERS.

If true, Bitcoin will become one of the available payments options, in addition to Cash App, PayPal (NASDAQ:), and Venmo, on the Tip Jar.

The Bitcoin tipping feature will utilize Lightning Network payment gateway Strike to “generate Bitcoin Lightning invoices.” Bitcoin tipping on Twitter via Lightning Network could also bring crypto token tipping mainstream.

The proposed feature is only the latest in a string of BTC-focused adoption developments for Dorsey and his enterprises. BTC PEERS reported that the Twitter and Square chief announced plans to build a decentralized exchange for Bitcoin earlier in August.

