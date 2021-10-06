Twitter to sell mobile ads company MoPub for $1.05 billion By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A Twitter logo is seen outside the company headquarters in San Francisco, California, U.S., January 11, 2021. REUTERS/Stephen Lam/File Photo

(Reuters) -Twitter Inc said on Wednesday it has agreed to sell mobile ads company MoPub to AppLovin Corp for $1.05 billion in cash.

MoPub, which generated about $188 million in annual revenue for Twitter (NYSE:) last year, allows companies to keep track of ad inventory in real time, similar to what Alphabet (NASDAQ:) Inc’s Google can do with DoubleClick.

The sale will allow Twitter to invest in “the core products that position it for long-term growth”, Twitter Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey said.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR