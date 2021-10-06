Twitter to sell mobile ads company MoPub for $1.05 billion By Reuters

(Reuters) -Twitter Inc said on Wednesday it has agreed to sell mobile ads company MoPub to AppLovin Corp for $1.05 billion in cash.
MoPub, which generated about $188 million in annual revenue for Twitter (NYSE:) last year, allows companies to keep track of ad inventory in real time, similar to what Alphabet (NASDAQ:) Inc’s Google can do with DoubleClick.
The sale will allow Twitter to invest in “the core products that position it for long-term growth”, Twitter Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey said.
