Twitter to allow users to add BTC and ETH addresses to profiles: Screenshots By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Twitter (NYSE:) appears to be developing functionality that enables users to add and addresses to their profiles.

The latest update is believed to be a part of Twitter’s Tip Jar feature — which was introduced in May this year — and adds to reports which surfaced earlier this week that the firm would enable Bitcoin (BTC) tipping for content creators.