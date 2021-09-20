Twitter seeks to settle 2016 class action lawsuit for $800 million By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A Twitter logo is seen outside the company headquarters in San Francisco, California, U.S., January 11, 2021. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

(Reuters) -Twitter Inc said on Monday it would pay $809.5 million to settle a shareholder class action lawsuit from 2016 that alleged the company misled investors about its daily and monthly user engagement numbers.

The individual defendants and Twitter (NYSE:) continue to deny any wrongdoing or any other improper actions, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The micro-blogging site expects to pay the settlement amount with cash on hand, it said, adding that the amount would be paid in the fourth quarter of this year.

Twitter also said it expects to record a charge for this settlement during the third quarter.

Twitter was not immediately available to comment on more details about the lawsuit.

The case commenced in 2016 in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR