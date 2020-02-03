Twitter roasts Donald Trump tweeting that bosses play in Kansas

President Donald Trump set foot once more after he jumped in line to congratulate the Kansas City Chiefs for representing the "Great State of Kansas,quot; instead of Missouri after the team's victory at the Super Bowl in Miami on Sunday night.

"Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs for a great game and a fantastic return, under immense pressure," the president wrote in the tweet that was deleted. "You represented the Great State of Kansas and, in fact, the entire United States, very well. Our country is PROUD OF YOU!"

After deleting the wrong tweet, he retweeted a similar message, this time including the correct status:

"Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs for a great game and a fantastic comeback under immense pressure. We are proud of you and the Great State of Missouri," he wrote on Twitter. "You are true champions!"

But Twitter is notoriously implacable, and proceeded to serve a wild roast!