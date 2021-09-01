Twitter reportedly working on Bitcoin tipping feature By Cointelegraph

Twitter (NYSE:) is reportedly laying the groundwork to enable (BTC) tipping for content creators.

According to MacRumors, the latest Twitter iOS beta includes lines of code that could see Bitcoin become a part of the “Tip Jar.” Indeed, as previously reported by Cointelegraph, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey had previously hinted that Bitcoin tipping was in the works.