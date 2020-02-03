Home Entertainment Twitter reacts to stallion G-Eazy and Megan Thee, all booed

Twitter reacts to stallion G-Eazy and Megan Thee, all booed

The Super Bowl was held yesterday in Miami, and apart from the big game, many celebrities were also in the city attending different events. Two celebrities who were in town to enjoy the Super Bowl festivities were Megan Thee Stallion and G-Eazy.

On Monday morning, the two rappers provoked rumors of dating like G-Eazy aware a video of him and Megan cheered up while listening to Roddy Ricch's song "High Fashion." G-Eazy also posted a photo of Megan on her Instagram page and captioned it with some blue-hearted emojis.

Before their bond, the two were also seen appearing in the club the night before.

Many people have inserted their opinions on the situation. Supermodel Yasmin Wijnaldum, who dated G-Eazy, definitely reacted to the news. It is not known if they are still together or not, but she said she was laughing after hearing the news. Later she followed with a video of herself, while the song "Thot Box,quot; played in the background of the video.

Black Twitter also shared his thoughts too. Needless to say, many people enjoyed the news about the two rappers, as they shared several jokes about the situation.

Previously, Megan Thee Stallion was linked to rapper Moneybagg Yo, however, both decided to separate while concentrating on their careers.

RoommatesWould they be here for G-Eazy and Megan Thee Stallion as a couple?

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94

