Twitter reacts to stallion G-Eazy and Megan Thee, all booed

The Super Bowl was held yesterday in Miami, and apart from the big game, many celebrities were also in the city attending different events. Two celebrities who were in town to enjoy the Super Bowl festivities were Megan Thee Stallion and G-Eazy.

On Monday morning, the two rappers provoked rumors of dating like G-Eazy aware a video of him and Megan cheered up while listening to Roddy Ricch's song "High Fashion." G-Eazy also posted a photo of Megan on her Instagram page and captioned it with some blue-hearted emojis.

Before their bond, the two were also seen appearing in the club the night before.

Many people have inserted their opinions on the situation. Supermodel Yasmin Wijnaldum, who dated G-Eazy, definitely reacted to the news. It is not known if they are still together or not, but she said she was laughing after hearing the news. Later she followed with a video of herself, while the song "Thot Box,quot; played in the background of the video.

Black Twitter also shared his thoughts too. Needless to say, many people enjoyed the news about the two rappers, as they shared several jokes about the situation.

Tell me that I not only saw g eazy suck Miss Megan Thee stallion face, on day 3 of Black History Month pic.twitter.com/NJsNOC5o9P – alex⁷ (@villaintae) February 3, 2020

Geazy finna be at meg next show as pic.twitter.com/GZbuu2LAU0 – Big Girl Slay 💋 (@Biggirlslay) February 3, 2020

Black women defending Megan Thee Stallion dating G Eazy, but have they stopped to consider how INCREDIBLE it is for the white man to lock up our black G mates? Smh pic.twitter.com/0rplewCLXv – T (@Tobincii) February 3, 2020

Meg adds some seasoning to G Eazy's food when he's not looking pic.twitter.com/4WtjGrSY8U – lil baby (@kadeejraa) February 3, 2020

Gezy when he wakes up pic.twitter.com/rXkuVH2VRL – adz (@ adel_21dz) February 3, 2020

Megan Thee Stallion and G Ezy: the entire twitter: pic.twitter.com/3FtZTDeKvC – Salma⁷ EGO! 🤸‍♀️ (@buntannies) February 3, 2020

G Eazy has been in the game 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/QQCKn5HZQj – Taz 🛠 (@Corteylo) February 3, 2020

When Roddy Rich said: "You no longer have to deal with a nun of these niggas," g ezy felt that pic.twitter.com/2QTMlRvYp3 – SimpBoyDurand (@DurandDrags) February 3, 2020

G Eazy after sucking to the last base of Megan's face. pic.twitter.com/CjYYDRwhTX – Kikai (@ArcadePandaz) February 3, 2020

Megan to the stallion now that he is supposedly dating g easy … g eazy … gerald … i- whatever his name is. why meg pic.twitter.com/GkcVgj8Hao – 👸🏾 (@chelseadahlia) February 3, 2020

Previously, Megan Thee Stallion was linked to rapper Moneybagg Yo, however, both decided to separate while concentrating on their careers.

RoommatesWould they be here for G-Eazy and Megan Thee Stallion as a couple?

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94