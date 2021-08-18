Twitter Reacts To Lorde’s Blonde Hair Anya Taylor-Joy Resemblance

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
Oh Lorde, it’s uncanny! (Sorry).
Well, right off the bat you can tell that Lorde’s looking pretty darn unrecognizable with blonde hair.
But upon viewing this video, I was struck — nay, convinced — that Lorde actually looked like another celeb…
…Yes, The Queen’s Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy.
Right?????
Anyone else see it???
Come to think of it, they look kinda similar even when Lorde isn’t blonde.
As for the actual song itself, Lorde said in her email newsletter, “It was really interesting distilling some thoughts on wellness culture and the search for spiritual meaning in our modern world into a three minute pop song.”
Do you see the resemblance? Am I off my rocker? Was this entire article a chaotic exercise? LMK in the comments!
