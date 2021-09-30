Twitter previews verification badge for NFT profile pics By Cointelegraph

Twitter (NYSE:) has unveiled an in-development tool that will enable users to display a verified NFT as their profile picture.
Mada Aflak, a senior software engineer at Twitter, shared a video demonstrating functionality that allows users to add NFTs to their accounts. Users can simply edit their profile, connect a cryptocurrency wallet, and import their OpenSea collection. Then, they can choose an avatar from their collection of non-fungible token (NFT) digital art.
