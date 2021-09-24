Twitter launches crypto tipping for all users By Cointelegraph

Social media giant Twitter (NYSE:) will be enabling cryptocurrency options to its tipping jar, allowing any user to pay through the platform.
In a Thursday blog post, Twitter staff product manager Esther Crawford said the crypto tips feature would be available for all iOS users globally and the platform plans to roll out options for Android in the coming weeks. The crypto option will allow users to link third-party apps, including Cash App, Patreon, Venmo, Chipper, Bandcamp, Razorpay, GoFundMe, PicPay, and Wealthsimple Cash — depending on their region — to their Twitter bios and individual Tweets to receive funds.
