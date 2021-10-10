Twitter Laughs at FUD Victim, Awaits Bitcoin’s Rise to $100k By CoinQuora

© Reuters. Twitter Laughs at FUD Victim, Awaits Bitcoin’s Rise to $100k



Crypto fan Dan Tapiero — CEO and Founder of 10T holdings, highlights the dangers of FUD in the crypto community. He does this by putting the spotlight on Jim Cramer, the host of Mad Money on CNBC via a tweet.

Tell me u are a legacy financial mkt guy without telling me u are a legacy financial mkt guy. pic.twitter.com/hSWhTcuSdQ — Dan Tapiero (@DTAPCAP) October 9, 2021

As we can see from the tweet, Tapiero calls Cramer a basic legacy financial marketing guy. He does this through a TikTok quip which goes like so — Tell me you are…without actually telling me you are.

This is a quip that has been popular lately on the social media platform — TikTok. Tapiero tells the world that Cramer is just another basic traditional financial marketing guy because of a decision Cramer made over his Bitcoin holdings.

From the image attached to the tweet, we see that the hazing is coming from the fact that Cramer recently sold almost all of his Bitcoin holdings. Specifically, Cramer says he sold almost all his Bitcoin after China began its crypto crackdown.

Looking at the timeline, the price of Bitcoin then was between $30,000 – $35,000. At the time of writing, the price of Bitcoin is $55,763. More so, it is continuing to show bullish signs. This plays well with multiple analysts’ predictions of Bitcoin surpassing $100,000 by the end of this year.

All devoted fans of Bitcoin and crypto stayed true to their faith and trust in Bitcoin’s inevitable rally. Therefore, Tapiero’s tweet is quite hilarious to all members of the crypto community. This is because no true believer would ever sell their Bitcoin in that situation.

Besides, we can see the sniggers from the tweet itself. The responses are filled with other internet jokes. Many are shaking their heads and pouring one out for the legacy saying that the FUD state really got to him.

As for the true Bitcoin and crypto fans, they are in full throttle. Many are holding fast to their assets in wait for the exciting final quarter of 2021. Soon, we will see how the last months of 2021 will treat the crypto space.

