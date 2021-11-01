Twitter flags Squid Game token accounts as price crashes By Cointelegraph

Following a mind-blowing price surge, the Squid Game () token plummeted over 99% shortly after Twitter (NYSE:) flagged its “official” accounts on the social media platform as suspicious.
According to data on CoinMarketCap (CMC), the SQUID token experienced its first downward move on Monday, erasing its entire gains from as much as $2,861 and dropping below $1 in a matter of minutes.
