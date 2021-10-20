“Twilight”‘s Kellan Lutz And Ashley Greene Reunited

It’s been 13 long, long years since the first Twilight film came out.


Ian West – Pa Images / PA Images via Getty Images

And I’ll be honest, sometimes I still re-watch the Saga (more so since all of the movies dropped on Netflix).

So you can imagine how tickled I was to watch Kellan Lutz and Ashley Greene reprise their Twilight roles as Emmett and Alice Cullen this week.


Patrick Mcmullan / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

That’s right: Kellan and Ashley got back together to play some vampire baseball, thus recreating the iconic game from the first movie.

View this video on YouTube


YouTube / Via youtube.com

Here’s what went down: YouTuber and emo culture celebrator Matt Cutshall produced a new comedy sketch starring Arielle Vandenberg, Kellan, and Ashley. Posting the video to Instagram, he captioned: “Felt emo again might delete.”

In the clip, a choreographed fight breaks out between Kellan (in character as Emmett Cullen) and emo Matt, who’s the one with perfectly swoopy side bangs.


@mattcutshall / Via instagram.com

“Did you say ‘vampire’?” asks Kellan.

Then, Ashley — back in character as Alice Cullen — shows up to stop the fight and says her famous line, “We’re going to be great friends.”

“Always fun bringing Emmett back to life,” Kellan captioned, re-sharing Matt’s clip.

Ashley had a great time reuniting with her Cullen brother too, sharing in a post, “Blast from the past with @kellanlutz … it made my heart jump being reunited with this one and having some fun with @arielle and @mattcutshall.”

“You were incredible,” Matt commented on Ashley’s post. “Arielle got the chills multiple times.”

That makes two of us, Matt. That makes two of us.

