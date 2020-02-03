Tweets by Patrick Mahomes & # 39; Anti-Trayvon Martin & # 39; they become viral again after the victory of the Superbowl

Patrick Mahomes is a quarterback champion of the Super Bowl. Yesterday his team came from behind to win the NFL football championship.

But this morning, Patrick is trending for another reason. Last month, some old Patrick tweets were unearthed. And the tweets showed that the NFL quarterback, which many consider black, had very controversial opinions about the murder of Trayvon Martin, 17.

At that time, Patrick believed that George Zimmerman, whom most African Americans consider a racist psychopath, was not guilty.

The jury in the Zimmerman-Trayvon Martin murder trial ignored mountains of evidence, including George's past racist behavior and his many previous threats in which he threatened to kill someone and then lie to the police, saying it was in self-defense . And the jury acquitted Zimmerman, to the outrage of almost all impartial spectators.

But Patrick supported the jury verdict.

This is what he wrote:

Patrick never addressed these tweets or explained his position on racist violence against blacks.

We know that Pat still supports the police. Last year, as part of National Police Week, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, along with Kansas City quarterbacks Chad Henne and Chase Litton, visited the Police Academy on Tuesday Kansas City Regional, Mahomes said it is good to support the police "because they support us in every way."