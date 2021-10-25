Tweets About Zendaya Being In Only 7 Minutes Of Dune

At least…it seemed to star Timothée and Zendaya, based on the press tour, red carpets, photos, promo, etc…
…When in actuality, Zendaya, who plays Chani, appears in seven minutes total of the film, a good amount of which is just glorified perfume ads of her face in the desert as Timothée’s character Paul has visions of her.
Like, if you went to the bathroom at the wrong part, you might have barely noticed Zendaya in the film at all.
Besides the last few scenes, most of Zendaya’s appearances were basically just this:
It doesn’t even matter that she’s barely in the first half of the book — WE WANTED ZENDAYA, DAMN IT!
It’s not okay.
And it’s not even the first time this has happened. 🙁
Even with her limited screen time, though, Chandi/Zendaya was one of the best parts of the film.
Top two best characters, for sure (tie between Zendaya and the planet).
Tom, do your thing. Avenge Zendaya’s lack of screentime.
