TVO Original ‘Unsettled’ captures dramatic search for meaning and identity within a First Nation community

Premiering on TVO November 7, this 10-part series showcases a stellar lineup of Indigenous talent

Article content Toronto, ON, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Featuring an almost entirely Indigenous cast, TVO Original series Unsettled premieres on November 7, 2021 at 9 pm ET on TVO and will air its full 10-episode season on Sundays, with additional broadcasts on Thursdays and Fridays. Viewers across Canada can also stream the thought-provoking series any time after the premiere on TVO.org , YouTube and Roku . “ Unsettled is an immersive, Indigenous-led exploration of what it means to feel at home, both with others and within yourself,” says John Ferri, VP of Programming and Content at TVO. “This TVO Original series offers a refreshing new perspective on that theme that couldn’t be more relevant right now. It’s a captivating portrait of families we don’t often see on screen, and I’m proud TVO is sharing it across Canada.”

Article content Produced in association with TVO and APTN, Unsettled tells the story of Rayna, an Indigenous adoptee who grew up with little connection to her roots. She returns to her First Nation for a homecoming ceremony only to discover a divided community and her own inner need to heal. Played by Cheri Maracle ( Blackstone ), Rayna’s anticipated weekend visit becomes the beginning of a complicated and hopeful journey to find meaning. “Writing Unsettled was an emotional journey for me,” says Jennifer Podemski, who also co-directed and co-produced the series. “I hope it resonates with audiences who rarely get to see these stories and characters on television. Our amazing cast, and each person working behind the scenes, really gave everything they had to bring this show to life. We faced many challenges, including a pandemic, but this labour of love is a celebration of Indigenous life.”

Article content Written, directed and produced by Podemski and Derek Diorio, Unsettled was filmed almost entirely in Nipissing First Nation. Out of 55 roles, 50 feature Indigenous actors playing Indigenous characters, some of whom speak in Ojibwe on screen. The production also serves as a fertile ground for emerging filmmakers from the cinematography program at Canadore College. Original music for Unsettled was provided by Adrian Sutherland from the acclaimed group Midnight Shine along with Jeff Monague of Windaabteg Productions and Tasheena Sarazin of Nipissing First Nation, who also play Lyle and Allison in the series. Watch the TVO Original series Unsettled on Sundays at 9 pm ET on TVO starting November 7, 2021, or stream it anytime afterwards on TVO.org , YouTube and Roku . Episodes will also be rebroadcast on Thursdays at 9 pm ET and Fridays at 10 pm ET.

Article content -30- ABOUT TVO

Since 1970, TVO has existed to ignite the potential in everyone through the power of learning. Through impactful digital education products, in-depth current affairs, thought-provoking TVO Original documentaries, and award-winning TVOkids content, we prepare Ontarians for success in school and life. TVO’s ongoing evolution as a modern digital learning and media organization prepares us to serve Ontarians for generations to come. TVO is funded primarily by the Province of Ontario, and is a registered charity supported by thousands of sponsors and donors. For more information, visit tvo.org and tvokids.com . ABOUT REDCLOUD STUDIOS

Redcloud Studios Inc. is an independent production company owned and operated by award-winning actor and producer, Jennifer Podemski. Redcloud Studios is dedicated to strengthening aboriginal visibility in the film and television industry, both behind the scenes and in front of the camera. Jennifer has traveled to over 2,000 Native communities throughout Canada and the US, using her media empowerment module to encourage youth to use the medium to speak out and effect change. Whether it’s mainstream drama, provocative documentary, intensive training or live theatre, Redcloud Studios is committed to breaking down barriers and paving the way for the future generation of media makers. SOCIAL

