TV Siblings That Actually Look Alike

The resemblance is uncanny!
We asked the BuzzFeed Community which fictional siblings look so alike they could be related IRL. Here’s what they said:
1.
Callie Jacob (Maia Mitchell) and Sophia Quinn (Bailee Madison) from The Fosters
2.
Frasier (Kelsey Grammer) and Niles Crane (David Hyde Pierce) from Frasier
3.
Elliot (Rami Malek) and Darlene Alderson (Carly Chaikin) from Mr. Robot
4.
Elijah (Daniel Gillies) and Kol Mikaelson (Nathaniel Buzolic) from The Vampire Diaries
5.
Kevin (Alex R. Hibbert) and Kiesha (Birgundi Baker) from The Chi
6.
Haley (Bethany Joy Lenz), Quinn (Shantel VanSanten), and Taylor James (Lindsey McKeon) from One Tree Hill
7.
Katie (Chloe Rose) and Maya Matlin (Olivia Scriven) from Degrassi: The Next Generation and Degrassi: Next Class
8.
Amy (Emily VanCamp) and Bright Abbott (Chris Pratt) from Everwood
9.
Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Polly Cooper (Tiera Skovbye) from Riverdale
10.
Rue (Zendaya) and Gia Bennett (Storm Reid) from Euphoria
11.
Steven (Michiel Huisman), Shirley (Elizabeth Reaser), Theo (Kate Siegel), Luke (Oliver Jackson-Cohen), and Nell Crain (Victoria Pedretti) from The Haunting of Hill House
12.
J.D. (Zach Braff) and Dan Dorian (Tom Cavanagh) from Scrubs
13.
Heather (Betsy Brandt), Greg (Colin Hanks), and Matt Short (Thomas Sadoski) from Life in Pieces
14.
Iris (Candice Patton) and Wally West (Keiynan Lonsdale) from The Flash
15.
Spencer (Troian Bellisario) and Melissa Hastings (Torrey DeVitto) from Pretty Little Liars
16.
Monica (Courteney Cox) and Ross Geller (David Schwimmer) from Friends
17.
Derek (Patrick Dempsey) and Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone) from Grey’s Anatomy
18.
Lexie (Jade Pettyjohn), Tripp (Jordan Elsass), Moody (Gavin Lewis), and Izzy Richardson (Megan Stott) from Little Fires Everywhere
19.
And finally, Jean-Ralphio (Ben Schwartz) and Mona-Lisa Saperstein (Jenny Slate) from Parks and Recreation
Obviously, we can’t fit everyone in one post, so tell us which other TV siblings you love in the comments below!
