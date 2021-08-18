TV Siblings That Actually Look Alike

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
2

The resemblance is uncanny!

We asked the BuzzFeed Community which fictional siblings look so alike they could be related IRL. Here’s what they said:

1.

Callie Jacob (Maia Mitchell) and Sophia Quinn (Bailee Madison) from The Fosters


Freeform

“They were only half-sisters on the show, but they looked identical.”

lexien44f11487c

2.

Frasier (Kelsey Grammer) and Niles Crane (David Hyde Pierce) from Frasier


NBC

“David Hyde Pierce looks so much like Kelsey Grammer that they created the character of Niles just for him. In Cheers, Frasier insists he’s an only child because at that point he was! Later, they covered by saying that Frasier and Niles didn’t get along at the time.”

emilym4e8497a33

3.

Elliot (Rami Malek) and Darlene Alderson (Carly Chaikin) from Mr. Robot

4.

Elijah (Daniel Gillies) and Kol Mikaelson (Nathaniel Buzolic) from The Vampire Diaries

5.

Kevin (Alex R. Hibbert) and Kiesha (Birgundi Baker) from The Chi


Elizabeth Sisson / SHOWTIME

6.

Haley (Bethany Joy Lenz), Quinn (Shantel VanSanten), and Taylor James (Lindsey McKeon) from One Tree Hill


The CW

“All three of the James sisters look alike, especially when they were all brunettes.”

dealwithitfool1228

7.

Katie (Chloe Rose) and Maya Matlin (Olivia Scriven) from Degrassi: The Next Generation and Degrassi: Next Class


TeenNick

“I always thought Olivia Scriven and Chloe Rose looked like real-life sisters, especially when they both had blonde hair.”

yeetwtf

8.

Amy (Emily VanCamp) and Bright Abbott (Chris Pratt) from Everwood


The WB / Everett Collection

9.

Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Polly Cooper (Tiera Skovbye) from Riverdale


The CW / Everett Collection

10.

Rue (Zendaya) and Gia Bennett (Storm Reid) from Euphoria

11.

Steven (Michiel Huisman), Shirley (Elizabeth Reaser), Theo (Kate Siegel), Luke (Oliver Jackson-Cohen), and Nell Crain (Victoria Pedretti) from The Haunting of Hill House


Netflix

“Along with their parents too.”

esa23552

12.

J.D. (Zach Braff) and Dan Dorian (Tom Cavanagh) from Scrubs


NBC / Everett Collection

“Zach Braff and Tom Cavanagh were so convincing as brothers!”

beafowlkes

13.

Heather (Betsy Brandt), Greg (Colin Hanks), and Matt Short (Thomas Sadoski) from Life in Pieces


CBS

“They don’t necessarily look like the actors that play their parents, but I’d believe the three of them as siblings IRL.”

hamhamham4545

14.

Iris (Candice Patton) and Wally West (Keiynan Lonsdale) from The Flash

15.

Spencer (Troian Bellisario) and Melissa Hastings (Torrey DeVitto) from Pretty Little Liars

16.

Monica (Courteney Cox) and Ross Geller (David Schwimmer) from Friends


Paul Drinkwater / NBC via Getty Images

“They look alarmingly similar!”

mattyc3

17.

Derek (Patrick Dempsey) and Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone) from Grey’s Anatomy

18.

Lexie (Jade Pettyjohn), Tripp (Jordan Elsass), Moody (Gavin Lewis), and Izzy Richardson (Megan Stott) from Little Fires Everywhere


Hulu

“The Richardson children all looked remarkably alike! Plus, all four looked a lot like their onscreen mother, Elena (played by Reese Witherspoon).

georgea4cf7567f5

19.

And finally, Jean-Ralphio (Ben Schwartz) and Mona-Lisa Saperstein (Jenny Slate) from Parks and Recreation

Obviously, we can’t fit everyone in one post, so tell us which other TV siblings you love in the comments below!

