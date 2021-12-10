TV Shows And Movies Featuring “The Wheel Of Time” Cast

From Gone Girl to The Wheel of Time.
Adapted from Robert Jordan’s novel series, the show debuted on Amazon Prime Video back in mid-November.
With Season 1 quickly coming to an end this month, fans are already anxiously awaiting the next installment. It was actually confirmed back in May 2021, long before the pilot episode even premiered.
For those who can’t get enough of the cast, we’ve rounded up all of the TV shows and movies you can add to your watchlist before Season 2 debuts. Take a look:
To start, Rosamund Pike plays Moiraine Damodred
Daniel Henney plays Lan Mandragoran
Josha Strawdowski plays Rand al’Thor
Madeleine Madden plays Egwene Al’Vere
Zoë Robins plays Nynaeve al’Meara
Marcus Rutherford plays Perrin Aybara
Barney Harris plays Mat Cauthon
And finally, Kate Fleetwood plays Liandrin Guirale
Who’s your favorite character in The Wheel of Time? Share your pick in the comments!