TV Shows And Movies Featuring “The Wheel Of Time” Cast

by Bradly Lamb
From Gone Girl to The Wheel of Time.

If you’re a fantasy fan, you’ve likely already started making your way through The Wheel of Time.


Jan Thijs / ©Amazon / Courtesy Everett Collection

Adapted from Robert Jordan’s novel series, the show debuted on Amazon Prime Video back in mid-November.


Jan Thijs / ©Amazon / Courtesy Everett Collection

With Season 1 quickly coming to an end this month, fans are already anxiously awaiting the next installment. It was actually confirmed back in May 2021, long before the pilot episode even premiered.


Jan Thijs / ©Amazon / Courtesy Everett Collection

For those who can’t get enough of the cast, we’ve rounded up all of the TV shows and movies you can add to your watchlist before Season 2 debuts. Take a look:

To start, Rosamund Pike plays Moiraine Damodred


Jan Thijs / ©Amazon / Courtesy Everett Collection

Where you’ve seen her before: Gone Girl, I Care a Lot, Moominvalley, Thunderbirds Are Go, Radioactive, The Informer, State of the Union, Hostiles, The Devil You Know, Jack Reacher, Wrath of the Titans and Die Another Day

Daniel Henney plays Lan Mandragoran


Jan Thijs / ©Amazon / Courtesy Everett Collection

Where you’ve seen him before: Criminal Minds, Big Hero 6: The Series, Big Hero 6, Revolution, The Spy: Undercover Operation, One Night Surprise, Hawaii Five-0, The Last Stand, Shanghai Calling, Three Rivers and X-Men Origins: Wolverine

Josha Strawdowski plays Rand al’Thor


Jan Thijs / ©Amazon / Courtesy Everett Collection

Where you’ve seen him before: High Flyers, Instinct, Men from Mars and Spangas

Madeleine Madden plays Egwene Al’Vere


Jan Thijs / ©Amazon / Courtesy Everett Collection

Where you’ve seen her before: Dora and the Lost City of Gold, Tidelands, Pine Gap, Mystery Road, Picnic at Hanging Rock, High Life, Tomorrow, When the War Began and Ready for This

Zoë Robins plays Nynaeve al’Meara


Jan Thijs / ©Amazon / Courtesy Everett Collection

Where you’ve seen her before: Black Christmas, The Brokenwood Mysteries, The Finest, Power Rangers Ninja Steel, The Shannara Chronicles, The Killian Curse and The New Tomorrow

Marcus Rutherford plays Perrin Aybara


Jan Thijs / ©Amazon / Courtesy Everett Collection

Where you’ve seen him before: Bulletproof, County Lines, Obey and Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators

Barney Harris plays Mat Cauthon


Jan Thijs / ©Amazon / Courtesy Everett Collection

Where you’ve seen him before: A Brixton Tale, Brighton Beach, Clique, Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk, The Hollow Crown and All Roads Lead to Rome

And finally, Kate Fleetwood plays Liandrin Guirale


Jan Thijs / ©Amazon / Courtesy Everett Collection

Where you’ve seen her before: Fate: The Winx Saga, Brave New World, Harlots, Victoria, Beirut, Deliverers, Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens, London Road, King Lear, The Widower, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollows: Part 1 and  Waking the Dead

Who’s your favorite character in The Wheel of Time? Share your pick in the comments!

