TV Shows And Movies Featuring The Locke & Key Cast

Your binge doesn’t have to end here.

If you’ve already finished the latest season of Locke & Key, we’re here to help you fill that void.


© Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

We’ve rounded up even more TV shows and movies you can watching featuring your favorite actors from the Netflix series. Check out your unofficial guide below:

Connor Jessup plays Tyler Locke


Manny Carabel / Getty Images

Here’s where you’ve seen him before: White Lie, Strange But True, American Crime, Closet Monster, Falling Skies, Skating to New York, Blackbird and The Saddle Club

Emilia Jones plays Kinsey Locke


Randy Shropshire / Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter

Here’s where you’ve seen her before: CODA, Nuclear, Patrick the Pug, Two for JoyBrimstone, High-Rise, Youth, Residue, Utopia, Doctor Who, One Day and House of Anubis

Jackson Robert Scott plays Bode Locke


Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for Netflix

Here’s where you’ve seen him before: WandaVision, Gossamer Folds, the It franchise, The Prodigy, Fear the Walking Dead and Criminal Minds

Griffin Gluck plays Gabe


Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Here’s where you’ve seen him before: Tall Girl, Big Time Adolescence, American Vandal, Why Him?, Red Band Society, Back in the Game, Private Practice, United States of Tara and Just Go with It

Darby Stanchfield plays Nina Locke


Frazer Harrison / WireImage,

Here’s where you’ve seen her before: Willie and Me, StargirlScandal, NCIS, Castle, Exes & Ohs, Mad Men, Jericho and General Hospital

Sherri Saum plays Ellie Whedon


Paul Archuleta / Getty Images

Here’s where you’ve seen her before: Grey’s Anatomy, Good Trouble, Power Book II: Ghost, Roswell, New Mexico, Limetown, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., The Fosters, Gossip Girl, In Treatment, Rescue Me, One Life to Live, Beggars and Choosers and Sunset Beach

Petrice Jones plays Scot Cavendish


Amanda Edwards / WireImage

Here’s where you’ve seen him before: Step Up: High Water, iBoy, Play the Devil, We Still Kill the Old Way and Stunted Trees and Broken Bridges

Hallea Jones as Eden Hawkins


Jemal Countess / FilmMagic

Here’s where you’ve seen her before: 58, Charity, Let It Snow, The Boys, The Hot Zone and Workin’ Moms

Aaron Ashmore plays Duncan Locke


George Pimentel / Getty Images

Here’s where you’ve seen him before: Killjoys, Designated Survivor, Cardinal, Warehouse 13, In Plain Sight, Lost Girl, XIII: The Series, Smallville, Veronica Mars, and 1-800-Missing

Laysla De Oliveira plays Dodge


Kurt Krieger – Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

Here’s where you’ve seen her before: Needle in a Timestack, Code 8, In the Tall Grass, Guest of Honour, The Gifted, iZombie, Nikita and Covert Affairs

Brendan Hines plays Josh Bennett


Paul Archuleta / Getty Images

Here’s where you’ve seen him before: MacGyver, The Tick, Secrets and Lies, Scorpion, Suits, Betrayal, Scandal, Lie to Me, The Middleman and Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles

Who’s your favorite character on Locke & Key? Let us know in the comments!

