TV Series Based On The 1999 Movie ‘The Wood’ In Development At Showtime

#Roommates, one of the most beloved movies of the 90s is reportedly on its way to the small screen, as the 1999 romantic comedy “The Wood” is set to become a television series. According to recent reports, premium cable network Showtime has ordered a TV pilot based on “The Wood”—with original director and co-writer Rick Famuyiwa on board for the pilot.

@Deadline reports, Showtime officially announced the pilot order for “The Wood” at the recent Television Critics Association (TCA) presentation. The TV adaptation is described as:

“An honest look at friendship and dating from the perspective of three young Black males born and raised in the gentrifying L.A. suburb of Inglewood, fondly referred to by locals as the City Of Champions. The trio’s struggles to balance fatherhood, ambition and loyalty force them to question if they are growing apart … or closer together.”

The TV series is also said to acknowledge the original characters of the film while highlighting a group of “young Black men and women trying to navigate life, love and likes on the ’Gram.”

When conversation comes about great Black love stories, “The Wood” is definitely a film that always makes the list. Released in the summer of 1999, the film starred Omar Epps, Taye Diggs, Richard T. Jones, Sean Nelson, Sanaa Lathan and Malinda Williams. It centered on three friends on their way to a wedding as they reminisce about their days growing up in Inglewood, California.

As of now, there has been no word about if any of the actors from the original film will make any appearances in the upcoming TV series.

