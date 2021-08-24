TV Kids Who Look Like Their Parents

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
Please tell me you see the resemblance too.
We asked the BuzzFeed Community which TV kids and parents look so alike, they could be related IRL. Here’s what they said:
1.
Olivia (Carla Gugino) and Theo Crain (Kate Siegel) from The Haunting of Hill House
2.
Pops (Laurence Fishburne) and Dre Johnson (Anthony Anderson) from Black-ish
3.
Fred (Fred Willard) and Phil Dunphy (Ty Burrell) from Modern Family
4.
Don (Jon Hamm), Betty (January Jones), and Sally Draper (Kiernan Shipka) from Mad Men
5.
Hayley Marshall (Phoebe Tonkin) and Hope Mikaelson (Danielle Rose Russell) from The Originals
6.
Sasha (Lindsey Price) and Izzie Taylor (Fivel Stewart) from Atypical
7.
Gavin Schmidt (Peter Gallagher) and Schmidt (Max Greenfield) from New Girl
8.
Randall (Sterling K. Brown), Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson), Tess (Eris Baker), and Annie Pearson (Faithe Herman) from This Is Us
9.
Elena (Reese Witherspoon) and Lexie Richardson (Jade Pettyjohn) from Little Fires Everywhere
10.
Tim (Tim Allen) and Randy Taylor (Jonathan Taylor Thomas) from Home Improvement
11.
Shelby Corcoran (Idina Menzel) and Rachel Berry (Lea Michele) from Glee
12.
Victoria (Daphne Zuniga) and Brooke Davis (Sophia Bush) from One Tree Hill
13.
Nalini (Poorna Jagannathan) and Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) from Never Have I Ever
14.
Liz (Marguerite MacIntyre) and Caroline Forbes (Candice King) from The Vampire Diaries
15.
Margaret (Sheila Larken) and Dana Scully (Gillian Anderson) from The X-Files
16.
Eleanor (Margaret Colin) and Blair Waldorf (Leighton Meester) from Gossip Girl
17.
Laura Fine-Baker (Monet Mazur) and Liv Baker (Samantha Logan) from All American
18.
Mr. Groff (Alistair Petrie) and Adam Groff (Connor Swindells) from Sex Education
19.
Jimmy (John Ross Bowie), J.J. (Micah Fowler), and Ray DiMeo (Mason Cook) from Speechless
20.
Lori (Julianne Nicholson) and Ryan Ross (Cameron Mann) from Mare of Easttown
21.
Ellis Grey (Kate Burton), Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo), and Ellis Shepherd (Caitlyn Leone) from Grey’s Anatomy
22.
Hermione (Marisol Nichols) and Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes) from Riverdale
23.
Finally, Lorelai (Lauren Graham) and Rory Gilmore (Alexis Bledel) from Gilmore Girls
Obviously, we couldn’t fit everyone into one post, so tell us which other TV families you love in the comments below! And don’t forget to check out our post about TV siblings who look alike too.
