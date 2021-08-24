TV Kids Who Look Like Their Parents

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
1

Please tell me you see the resemblance too.

We asked the BuzzFeed Community which TV kids and parents look so alike, they could be related IRL. Here’s what they said:

1.

Olivia (Carla Gugino) and Theo Crain (Kate Siegel) from The Haunting of Hill House


Netflix

“They look so much alike, it’s scary.”

birdieebee

2.

Pops (Laurence Fishburne) and Dre Johnson (Anthony Anderson) from Black-ish


ABC

“You would swear they were actually related.”

Megan

3.

Fred (Fred Willard) and Phil Dunphy (Ty Burrell) from Modern Family

4.

Don (Jon Hamm), Betty (January Jones), and Sally Draper (Kiernan Shipka) from Mad Men


AMC / Everett Collection

“The casting director for Mad Men hit the jackpot with Kiernan Shipka. How they managed to find a 6-year old who could not only act but genuinely looked like the offspring of Jon Hamm and January Jones was some kind of miracle.”

aashwo

5.

Hayley Marshall (Phoebe Tonkin) and Hope Mikaelson (Danielle Rose Russell) from The Originals


The CW

“They actually look like mother and daughter, it’s wild.”

edomasic27

6.

Sasha (Lindsey Price) and Izzie Taylor (Fivel Stewart) from Atypical


Netflix

“While watching Atypical, I kept thinking Izzie looked like Lindsey Price, then, low and behold, we’re introduced to Lindsey Price as her mother in the show. I really thought they were related somehow but nope.”

sushisaahimi

7.

Gavin Schmidt (Peter Gallagher) and Schmidt (Max Greenfield) from New Girl


Fox

“When I first watched New Girl and they introduced Schmidt’s dad, I genuinely believed that the two were related because Max Greenfield and Peter Gallagher look so much alike. Max Greenfield had even played a younger version of Peter Gallagher’s character on The O.C. back in 2007.”

kristofwar

8.

Randall (Sterling K. Brown), Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson), Tess (Eris Baker), and Annie Pearson (Faithe Herman) from This Is Us

9.

Elena (Reese Witherspoon) and Lexie Richardson (Jade Pettyjohn) from Little Fires Everywhere


Hulu

“Jade specifically made me do a double-take because she looks so much like Reese’s IRL daughter Ava.”

arioto

10.

Tim (Tim Allen) and Randy Taylor (Jonathan Taylor Thomas) from Home Improvement


Touchstone Television / Everett Collection

11.

Shelby Corcoran (Idina Menzel) and Rachel Berry (Lea Michele) from Glee


Fox / Everett Collection

“I was 100% convinced they were mother and daughter on Glee. They look so much alike and their voices are so similar too.”

korabug40

12.

Victoria (Daphne Zuniga) and Brooke Davis (Sophia Bush) from One Tree Hill


The WB

“They definitely looked like real-life daughter and mother.”

egc26

13.

Nalini (Poorna Jagannathan) and Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) from Never Have I Ever

14.

Liz (Marguerite MacIntyre) and Caroline Forbes (Candice King) from The Vampire Diaries


The CW

“They cast those roles so well. I mean Caroline looks so much like Liz!”

peynor

15.

Margaret (Sheila Larken) and Dana Scully (Gillian Anderson) from The X-Files

16.

Eleanor (Margaret Colin) and Blair Waldorf (Leighton Meester) from Gossip Girl


The CW

“They have very similar features and could pass as relatives.”

msjsa

17.

Laura Fine-Baker (Monet Mazur) and Liv Baker (Samantha Logan) from All American

18.

Mr. Groff (Alistair Petrie) and Adam Groff (Connor Swindells) from Sex Education

19.

Jimmy (John Ross Bowie), J.J. (Micah Fowler), and Ray DiMeo (Mason Cook) from Speechless


ABC

“They for real look like they could be father and sons irl!”

wheresmymind

20.

Lori (Julianne Nicholson) and Ryan Ross (Cameron Mann) from Mare of Easttown


HBO

“I think HBO shows, in general, do a fantastic job of casting parent/child roles, but I was stunned at how much their facial features look alike, and how Cameron literally looks like he could be Julianne’s child!”

meganf21

21.

Ellis Grey (Kate Burton), Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo), and Ellis Shepherd (Caitlyn Leone) from Grey’s Anatomy


ABC / Everett Collection

“Meredith’s daughter Ellis looks like her namesake and grandma Ellis. It’s great casting!”

karajthomas84

22.

Hermione (Marisol Nichols) and Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes) from Riverdale


The CW / Everett

“I think they look so alike and have great chemistry!”

alicemaym

23.

Finally, Lorelai (Lauren Graham) and Rory Gilmore (Alexis Bledel) from Gilmore Girls


The WB / Everett Collection

Obviously, we couldn’t fit everyone into one post, so tell us which other TV families you love in the comments below! And don’t forget to check out our post about TV siblings who look alike too.

TV and Movies

