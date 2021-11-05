Turning rental properties into investment cash flow key to Ontario couple’s retirement

‘The couple is banking on appreciation to justify the extra risk, complexity and work of owning two rental properties,’ expert says Photo by Gigi Suhanic/National Post photo illustration

Article content In Ontario, a couple we’ll call Fred and Suzy, both 42, are raising their child, Laurie, 12. They bring home $9,000 per month after tax from their jobs in technology and add $1,900 in rental income from two properties. A total of 94 per cent of their nearly $2 million in assets are in real estate — their $850,000 house, and $1,010,000 in the two rentals — offset by three mortgages totalling $1,052,000.

Article content Fred and Suzy would like to retire in 18 years when they are 60 with debts paid and have $70,000 per year of after-tax tax income. Neither has a defined-benefit pension. Their retirement income will be heavily dependent on their investments. e-mail andrew.allentuck@gmail.com for a free Family Finance analysis

Article content Family Finance asked Owen Winkelmolen, head of Planeasy.ca, an advice-only service based in London, Ont., to work with Fred and Suzy. Too much money in property The first problem is their heavy allocation to real estate. The couple pays $2,821 per month for mortgages plus $1,784 in property taxes, property management and utilities for the rentals. The properties are cash-flow negative. Fred and Suzy are subsidizing them at a rate of $9,672 per year. Even a small increase in interest rates will double the subsidy needed. That will cut into the couple’s ability to save for retirement.

Article content The rental mortgages will have to be paid until well after their intended retirement dates. As Winkelmolen says, “The couple is banking on appreciation to justify the extra risk, complexity and work of owning two rental properties.” The implication — sell both properties to reduce negative cash flow and the huge allocation of their wealth and financial future to property. Fred and Suzy want to fund Laurie’s education. They have no RESP, but they can set one up. They can contribute $5,000 for one year, a catch-up allowed by rules. That will attract two years’ worth of the Canada Education Savings Grant of the lesser of 20 per cent of contributions or $500 per year, net $1,000 in this case. There is a $7,200 cap per beneficiary on CESG contributions and a $50,000 lifetime contribution limit per beneficiary. The couple will get close but not exceed this limit. If they put in $2,500 per year for the remaining six years, the RESP will have a value of $38,800 and therefore provide $9,700 per year for four years of tuition — enough if Laurie lives at home.

Article content Building retirement savings Fred’s income puts him in a 43.41 per cent tax bracket in Ontario, which makes RRSP contributions quite attractive. He can get that rate as a tax refund on contributions and then, in retirement, pay tax at a potential rate, depending on income, of 20 per cent. If Fred contributes $24,000 per year to his RRSP, he can use up his space. With annual contributions of $24,000 and three per cent annual growth after inflation, Fred’s $17,400 of present value RRSPs will rise to a value of $609,000 in 18 years at retirement, Winkelmolen estimates. Suzy has a defined-contribution pension plan (DCPP) with her employer. It has a present value of $37,000. She adds $2,700 per year. In 18 years with three per cent growth after inflation, it will have a value of $126,200, the planner estimates.

Article content Combining the two plans, they would have RRSP and DCPP capital of $735,209 at age 60. That sum, annuitized for 35 years to their age 95 at three per cent growth per year after inflation, would generate $33,220 per year. The couple also has a good deal of TFSA contribution room. However, based on their income, spending and negative cash flow on rentals, they won’t be able to add to their plans. Contributions to the TFSAs will then need to stop in 2023 after negative cash flow on their new property reduces their capacity to save. The balance in their TFSAs will continue to grow at three per cent after inflation to age 60. It will then have a value of $36,380. In retirement, the couple would like to be able to spend $70,000 per year, but mortgage payments on their house and two rentals will make this difficult.

Article content Assuming that they sell both of the properties before retirement but keep their house, they can have $1,010,000 less $112,354 for real estate fees and capital gains taxes and $271,570 for the elimination of mortgages. That will leave them with $626,076. That money can be used to pay off the $127,292 in remaining debt on their residence’s mortgage at their age 60. Then they can have $498,784 to invest for retirement income. Estimating retirement income Based on their present TFSA contribution room and assuming that they each generate $6,000 of additional TFSA space each year to age 60, $292,000 of rental property proceeds plus their TFSAs will have a balance at their age 60 of $329,060. That sum, still generating a three per cent annual return after inflation would yield $14,870 for the following 35 years to their age 95.

The remaining $206,784 cash from the property sale can be added to a non-registered investment account. That amount, generating a 2.5 per cent annual return after inflation and tax would yield $8,700 for the following 35 years to their age 95. The couple will be eligible for Canada Pension Plan benefits of $10,474 for Fred and $8,366 for Suzy, total $18,840 at age 60. Total income at age 60 would consist of $33,220 from RRSPs, $14,870 from TFSAs, $8,700 from taxable investments and $18,840 from CPP. That's a total of $75,630. They would pay tax at a rate of 13 per cent (excluding TFSA cash flow) and have $5,650 to spend each month. With elimination of debt service, child care and savings, their spending would be $3,900 per month. They would have income surplus to their basic needs.

Article content Five years later, they can start Old Age Security benefits. Based on years of residence in Canada, Fred will receive $6,646 and Suzy $6,461, total $13,107 per year. In total, at age 65, the couple would then have $33,220 from RRSPs, $14,870 from TFSAs, $8,700 from non-registered assets, $18,840 from the Canada Pension Plan and $13,107 from OAS. That’s a total of $88,737. After splits of eligible income they would pay tax on everything but TFSA payouts at an average 13 per cent rate and have $6,594 per month or $79,130 per year to spend. That’s over their $70,000 annual post-tax income target. Retirement stars: Three retirement stars *** out of Five Financial Post email andrew.allentuck@gmail.com for a free Family Finance analysis

