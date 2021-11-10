Turkish unemployment dips to 11.5%, underutilisation edges up By Reuters

ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Turkey’s unemployment rate declined to 11.5% in September, from 11.8% a month earlier, while a seasonally adjusted measure of labour underutilisation rose to 21.9% from 21.7%, according to data released on Wednesday.
The labour underutilisation measure had risen at the start of the year to around a peak touched during the height of the initial COVID-19 lockdown in May of 2020.
The labour force participation rate rose 0.5 percentage points from a month earlier to 51.7% in September, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute also showed.
From January, the data was presented in a new format in line with international standards.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.