Turkish State Energy Giants Set for Rejig Ahead of Possible Sale

(Bloomberg) — Turkey is preparing to reorganize some of its largest state companies ahead of possible stake sales or public offerings, according to people with knowledge of the plan.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government is planning to focus primarily on energy companies including state gas importer and pipeline operator Botas, the people said, asking not to be identified as the plans are yet to be made public.

The government wants to split Botas into smaller pieces and organize trading and pipelines as separate businesses, in line with legislation aimed at liberalizing the gas market. The planned overhaul is aimed at replacing strict state control at these enterprises with a profit-driven corporate mindset, the people said.