Turkish prosecutors investigate alleged $119M Dogecoin mining scam By Cointelegraph

Turkish prosecutors investigate alleged $119M Dogecoin mining scam

Turkish media reports that authorities there are investigating an alleged Dogecoin mining scam that pulled the rug on investors after amassing $119 million worth of deposits.

An Aug. 23rd report from local channel TV100 broke the news, with police identifying pseudonymous online avatar “Turgut V.” as the scheme’s suspected operator.