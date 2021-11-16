Turkish lira leads declines in emerging markets FX after dollar rally

the dynamics where higher inflation is causing the lira to

“The lira … is already on a downward trend and suffering

analysts say is unnecessary, while South Africa’s rand,

dollar, ahead of an expected Turkish interest rate cut that many

The lira tumbled 2.3% to a new record low against the

while Chile’s peso sank ahead of weekend elections and on

emerging market currencies on Tuesday against a strong dollar,

The Turkish lira led declines among

weaken and the weakening lira is causing inflation to rise,”

said Ulrich Leuchtmann, head of FX research at Commerzbank in

Frankfurt.

“If you don’t expect the central bank to come out and put a

halt to this at some point, it becomes a vicious circle.”

MSCI’s index of EM currencies fell 0.29% and

was set for its worst session since early September, as the

dollar renewed 16-month highs bolstered by better-than-expected

U.S. retail sales data strengthening the case for faster

monetary policy tightening.

Sentiment had been upbeat earlier in the day after a

positive start in talks between the United States and China had

raised hopes of easing tensions and possibly reducing tariffs.

Chile’s currency fell 1.5%, leading declines among