Turkish lira hits new lows; geopolitics weighs on Russian rouble

Article content Most emerging market currencies dropped on Friday as the dollar stayed at 16-month highs, with the Turkish lira hitting record lows, while geopolitical tensions and falling oil prices weighed on Russia’s rouble. The rouble lost 0.4% after U.S. officials voiced concerns over “unusual Russian military activity” near Russia’s border with Ukraine. Countries bordering Belarus warned on Thursday that the migrant crisis on the European Union’s eastern borders could escalate into a military confrontation, while Ukraine said it would deploy thousands more troops to reinforce its frontier.

Article content Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko has warned of retaliation against the European Union’s threat of more sanctions. “Such political pressures definitely affect the outlook for these currencies but such movement based on political clashes in the EU is extremely slow moving and they do not move markets as quickly as it should in comparison to tensions with the U.S,” said Cristian Maggio, head of EM strategy at TD Securities, adding there might be some negative moves towards Russian assets. Russian bonds extended falls, while Ukraine’s 2024 dollar bond hit April lows. Belarus’ 2030 dollar bond plunged to March 2020 lows. Poland’s zloty slumped to a more than seven-month low against the euro. MSCI’s index of emerging market currencies was flat after this week’s data showing U.S. inflation surged spurred bets of faster tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve and sent the dollar sharply higher.