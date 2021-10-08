Turkish lira briefly touches new record low

Article content

ISTANBUL — The Turkish lira weakened to a record low against the dollar on Friday, hit by concerns over the credibility of monetary policy as well as underlying strength in the dollar.

The lira stood at 8.93 at 1013 GMT, recovering some of its losses from a new all-time low of 8.9750 it hit earlier but still 0.5% weaker than a close of 8.8800 on Thursday. The currency has weakened 16% to the dollar this year.

Bankers said the lira weakness was due in part to a Reuters report citing sources who said President Tayyip Erdogan was losing confidence in the central bank governor on monetary policy direction. The U.S. currency has also been strengthening with rising U.S. bond yields.