Turkish inflation jumps above policy rate to 19.25%

Article content ISTANBUL — Turkish annual inflation jumped more than expected to 19.25% in August, above the central bank’s policy rate https://tmsnrt.rs/2UlsiLe and its highest level in more than two years, according to data released on Friday, maintaining pressure for tight monetary policy. Month-on-month consumer price rises were also surprisingly hot at 1.12%, the Turkish Statistical Institute said, compared to a Reuters poll forecast of 0.6%. On an annual basis, the poll forecast inflation of 18.7%.

Article content The central bank has held its policy rate at 19% since March and repeatedly promised in recent months to keep it above the inflation rate. However, on conference calls with investors on Wednesday, investors told Reuters that Bank Governor Sahap Kavcioglu did not repeat that hawkish pledge, and said they interpreted that as a shift that could pave the way to earlier rate cuts. Monetary easing is expected to begin in the fourth quarter in part due to pressure for stimulus from President Tayyip Erdogan. Inflation has been driven higher due to commodities, post-lockdown consumer demand and lira depreciation that has kept import prices lofty. Food inflation soared nearly 30% in August from last year and more than 3% from the previous month, while prices in the hotels and restaurants sector as well as household goods also jumped.