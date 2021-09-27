Turkish Gas Find to Help Raise Output to 25% of EU Capacity

Article content (Bloomberg) — A recently discovered natural gas field in the Black Sea is set to provide nearly a third of Turkey’s domestic needs when it reaches peak production capacity by 2027, Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said, unveiling details of his ambitious timeline to bring last year’s find on stream. Turkey may be able to start with initial annual production capacity of 3.5 billion cubic meters of gas in 2023, Donmez told Bloomberg News in an exclusive interview in Ankara, Turkey’s capital. The aim would be to increase that to about 15 billion cubic meters annually within four years of first production, roughly one quarter of the European Union’s output today.

State-run energy company Turkiye Petrolleri AO plans to drill 40 wells over four phases in the Sakarya field, which is estimated to have recoverable gas reserves of about 540 billion cubic meters. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has touted the find — the biggest ever in the Black Sea — as a boost to Turkey's $765-billion economy. He has promised to start production in 2023, the centennial of the founding of modern Turkey, in a bid to boost his re-election campaign the same year. Turkey's Black Sea Gas Find Seems Notable; Timeline Is Ambitious The government has no plans to invite international oil companies to operate fields because state-run Tpao has the technical capacity to do it alone, Donmez said. Turkey is conducting seismic studies before it starts drilling another exploratory well in a prospective area to the west of the Sakarya field during the first half of next year, he added. Tpao will be targeting a similar geological formation that was found some 4,500 meters (15,000 feet) beneath the seabed in the original discovery.