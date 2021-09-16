Turkish central bank taps local tech firms for digital currency R&D By Cointelegraph

Home Business Turkish central bank taps local tech firms for digital currency R&D By...

Turkish central bank taps local tech firms for digital currency R&D

Matilda Colman
The Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) has made a major step forward with a research and development project that could see the Turkish lira go digital.

On Wednesday, CBRT announced the signing of memoranda of understanding with three domestic research and technology companies that will form the “Digital Turkish Lira Collaboration Platform.” The pool of participants is expected to expand as the project moves forward.