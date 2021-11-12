Turkish Airlines agrees to limit migrant flights to Belarus, EU says

Article content

BRUSSELS — Turkish Airlines, one of the main international carriers flying to Minsk, has agreed to suspend one-way ticket sales for Middle Eastern migrants seeking to reach Europe via Belarus, the European Union’s executive said on Friday.

Iraqi Airlines has also said it will not fly to Minsk, the Commission said, after top EU officials began talks with Iraq, Lebanon, United Arab Emirates and Turkey to try to stop migrants being encouraged by Belarus to come to the EU.

“These contacts are already showing fruit,” a Commission spokesperson said. “Iraqi Airlines has confirmed that it will not resume flights to Minsk, and Turkish Airlines will also suspend sales of one way tickets to Minsk from Turkey.”