Turkey’s President Declares War on Crypto, Readies Lira By CoinQuora

Turkey’s President Declares War on Crypto, Readies Lira



Recep Erdogan declares the Turkish Government is at war with crypto.

Erdogan reaffirmed that Turkey and her citizens will be sticking to their own currency.

The President is gearing up to assert financial control in Turkey ahead of launching the digital Lira.

Turkish President — Recep Tayyib Erdogan, has no plan of adopting crypto. To start with, Erdogan hosted a question and answer session in Mersin, Turkey. In detail, one of the lineups of the meeting was to answer burning questions concerning the newly launched Digital Turkish Lira Collaboration Platform. To add on, the digital Lira is an initiative of the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT).

Furthermore, Erdogan revealed that his government is “at war” against digital assets.

On the contrary, we have a separate war, a separate fight against them. Therefore, we would never lend support to. Because we will move forward with our own currency that has its own identity

Hardly surprising, Recep Erdogan has been vocal about his stance on his regime’s crypto approval in Turkey. Alternatively, the Turkish President i…

