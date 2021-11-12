Turkey’s Getir could hold another funding round to expand U.S. grocery delivery -CEO

Article content

ISTANBUL — Turkish fast grocery-delivery company Getir could hold another round of funding to finance its growth in the United States and would eventually like to expand to 300 cities in the country, Chief Executive Nazim Salur said.

The company attracted around $1 billion in three back-to-back funding rounds this year, putting its valuation at more than $7.5 billion.

The rapid delivery service began operating in several European countries this year and launched in Chicago on Thursday, its first U.S. location, and will expand to New York and Boston by year-end.