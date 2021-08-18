Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE’s national security adviser and a senior royal, discussed improving bilateral ties including boosting investment opportunities in transport, health and energy, the UAE’s state-run WAM news agency reported.

(Bloomberg) — A senior UAE security official visited Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara on Wednesday, in one of the clearest signs of warmer ties between the two countries after clashes over regional policy.

Article content

Sheikh Tahnoun, the brother of the UAE’s defacto ruler and one of his most senior representatives, also discussed regional issues of mutual concern with Erdogan, WAM said. The visit comes as regional states are assessing how to deal with Afghanistan where the Taliban swept to power.

Gulf States Reach Out to Erdogan in Wary Move to Ease Tensions

The rare high-level meeting comes after growing signs of outreach in the past year, with officials holding out the possibility of improved ties that could benefit trade and security in a volatile region. Those moves have been largely tentative due to longstanding tensions.

Wednesday’s meeting was “historic”, a diplomatic adviser to the UAE’s president wrote on Twitter.

“The UAE continues to build bridges and consolidate relations, and just as the priorities of prosperity and development drive our internal direction, it is also the drive of our foreign policy,” Anwar Gargash said.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Bloomberg.com